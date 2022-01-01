Adresár spoločností
Prudential Financial
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Prudential Financial Platy

Platy Prudential Financial sa pohybujú od $37,332 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $241,200 pre Marketingové operácie na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Prudential Financial. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Kvantitatívny vývojár

Dátový vedec
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuár
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Finančný analytik
Median $80K
Business analytik
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Produktový manažér
Median $178K
Projektový manažér
Median $130K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $210K
Obchodný rozvoj
$110K
Dátový analytik
$101K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$161K
Ľudské zdroje
$118K
IT špecialista
$177K
Investičný bankár
$226K
Právny
$166K
Marketingové operácie
$241K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $132K
Recruiter
Median $122K
Predaj
$37.3K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$104K
Architekt riešení
$117K
Technický programový manažér
$199K
Rizikový kapitalista
$109K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Prudential Financial predstavuje Marketingové operácie at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $241,200. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Prudential Financial je $131,417.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Prudential Financial

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.