Adresár spoločností
Proof Technology
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Proof Technology, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    Webstránka
    2017
    Rok založenia
    84
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Proof Technology

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje