Adresár spoločností
Progressive
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Progressive Platy

Platy Progressive sa pohybujú od $43,215 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $206,000 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Progressive. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový analytik
Median $80K
Dátový vedec
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
IT špecialista
Median $140K
Business analytik
Median $100K
Likvidátor škôd
$69.3K
Zákaznícky servis
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Predaj
$43.2K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$138K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Progressive predstavuje Dátový vedec at the Lead Data Scientist level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $206,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Progressive je $120,363.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Progressive

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Kemper
  • Citi
  • Cushman & Wakefield
  • Travelers
  • SelectQuote
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/progressive/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.