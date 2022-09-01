Adresár spoločností
Precision Castparts
Platy Precision Castparts sa pohybujú od $72,471 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Účtovník na spodnej hranici až po $196,980 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Precision Castparts. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/18/2025

$160K

Strojný inžinier
Median $103K
Účtovník
$72.5K
Dátový vedec
$197K

Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at Precision Castparts is Dátový vedec at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Precision Castparts is $103,000.

