Adresár spoločností
Praescient Analytics
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Praescient Analytics, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Praescient Analytics is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) based in Fairfax, VA. Founded by a group of former intelligence analysts, software engineers, and entrepreneurs, our aim is to revolutionize how the world understands information by empowering our customers with the latest analytic tools and methodologies. Praescient provides several critical services to our government and commercial clients including: training, embedded analysis, platform integration, and custom development. Our team of dedicated engineers and analytical consultants work together to enable our customers to produce meaningful, relevant, and timely analysis. We are committed to turning data into knowledge through fusion, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology.

    http://www.praescientanalytics.com
    Webstránka
    2011
    Rok založenia
    75
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Praescient Analytics

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje