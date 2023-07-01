Adresár spoločností
PolicyCo
    PolicyCo is a company that offers a cloud-based compliance management system to help companies develop and enforce comprehensive policies, procedures, and standards. They provide a platform that breaks policies down into individual elements and allows for the implementation of each policy article with embedded evidence of cybersecurity controls. They have pre-written policies for various industry standards and offer guidance from their in-house vCISO experts. They aim to be the go-to platform for all compliance needs and offer a free account for users to try out.

    https://policyco.io
    2019
    31
    $0-$1M
