Pocket Prep
    • O spoločnosti

    Our mission at Pocket Prep is to empower people to reach their full academic and professional potential through personalized, accessible test preparation and certification support. We offer practice tests and personalized learning for professional certifications such as EMT, Paramedic, PMP, LCSW, MSW, TEAS®, HESI®, CompTIA® and a 150 other IT, healthcare, and trades exams. Our number one goal is helping people arrive at their exam confident and well prepared and that drives our decision making on a daily basis.

    pocketprep.com
    Webstránka
    2011
    Rok založenia
    36
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

