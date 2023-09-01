Adresár spoločností
Pocket FM
Pocket FM Platy

Platy Pocket FM sa pohybujú od $7,801 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $99,858 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Pocket FM. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $24.5K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Produktový manažér
Median $41.2K
Business analytik
$7.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Produktový dizajnér
$23.1K
Programový manažér
$38.4K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$99.9K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Pocket FM predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $99,858. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Pocket FM je $31,431.

Ďalšie zdroje

