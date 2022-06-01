Adresár spoločností
pMD
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti pMD, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    At pMD, we’re on a mission to improve the health care experience for everyone by making it easy for providers to deliver, and patients to receive great care, in any setting.With that said, we know that great patient care begins well before the patient steps foot in the door and after they leave. From patient intake to getting paid, pMD has all the tools and services you need to run your medical practice in one place. With fewer systems involved, there is less room for errors, inefficiencies, and headaches all around.

    http://www.pmd.com
    Webstránka
    1998
    Rok založenia
    570
    Počet zamestnancov
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre pMD

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje