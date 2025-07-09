Adresár spoločností
Pluxee
Pluxee Platy

Platy Pluxee sa pohybujú od $16,108 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $158,426 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Pluxee. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Obchodné operácie
$39.8K
Produktový manažér
$158K
Softvérový inžinier
$16.1K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Pluxee predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $158,426. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Pluxee je $39,781.

