Adresár spoločností
Plusgrade
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Plusgrade Platy

Platy Plusgrade sa pohybujú od $54,223 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre IT špecialista na spodnej hranici až po $94,020 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Plusgrade. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $94K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

IT špecialista
$54.2K
Produktový dizajnér
$63K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Produktový manažér
$81.6K
Recruiter
$65.3K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Plusgrade predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $94,020. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Plusgrade je $65,325.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Plusgrade

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Uber
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plusgrade/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.