Plus500 Platy

Platy Plus500 sa pohybujú od $48,847 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Finančný analytik na spodnej hranici až po $375,320 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Plus500. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/29/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $122K
Finančný analytik
$48.8K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$375K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Plus500 predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $375,320. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Plus500 je $122,165.

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Plus500

