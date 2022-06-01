Adresár spoločností
Plug Power
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Plug Power Platy

Platy Plug Power sa pohybujú od $52,260 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $233,825 pre Projektový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Plug Power. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Mechanický inžinier
Median $87K
Business analytik
$52.3K
Dátový analytik
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Projektový manažér
$234K
Softvérový inžinier
$86.5K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Plug Power predstavuje Projektový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $233,825. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Plug Power je $87,000.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Plug Power

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • ThoughtWorks
  • Voya Financial
  • Carrier
  • Ecolab
  • NextEra Energy
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/plug-power/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.