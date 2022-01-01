Adresár spoločností
Playtech Platy

Platy Playtech sa pohybujú od $16,444 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis na spodnej hranici až po $180,900 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Playtech. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/14/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $59.8K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Obchodný analytik
$63.3K
Zákaznícky servis
$16.4K

Dátový vedec
$44.4K
Ľudské zdroje
$71.3K
Manažér produktového dizajnu
$61.1K
Produktový manažér
$36.1K
Projektový manažér
$48.6K
Nábor zamestnancov
$30.7K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$75.4K
Architekt riešení
$181K
Manažér technických programov
$37.9K
