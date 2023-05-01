Adresár spoločností
Philo
Philo Platy

Platy Philo sa pohybujú od $174,870 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový dizajnér na spodnej hranici až po $281,400 pre Dátový vedec na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Philo. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/26/2025

Dátový vedec
$281K
Produktový dizajnér
$175K
Softvérový inžinier
$237K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Philo predstavuje Dátový vedec at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $281,400. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Philo je $237,281.

Ďalšie zdroje

