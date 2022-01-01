Adresár spoločností
Phase2
Phase2 Platy

Platy Phase2 sa pohybujú od $127,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $221,100 pre Predaj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Phase2. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/26/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $127K
Obchodný rozvoj
$171K
Produktový dizajnér
$132K

Predaj
$221K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Phase2 predstavuje Predaj at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $221,100. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Phase2 je $151,253.

