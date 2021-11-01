Adresár spoločností
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Platy

Platy Peapod Digital Labs sa pohybujú od $89,550 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Obchodný rozvoj na spodnej hranici až po $233,750 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Peapod Digital Labs. Posledná aktualizácia: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $132K
Produktový manažér
Median $234K
Produktový dizajnér
Median $140K

Obchodný rozvoj
$89.6K
Dátový vedec
$138K
Marketingové operácie
$130K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$162K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Peapod Digital Labs predstavuje Produktový manažér s ročnou celkovou odmenou $233,750. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Peapod Digital Labs je $138,067.

