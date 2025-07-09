Adresár spoločností
PCCW
PCCW Platy

Platy PCCW sa pohybujú od $28,900 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Information Technologist (IT) na spodnej hranici až po $107,535 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov PCCW. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/24/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $67.2K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Obchodný analytik
$62K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.9K

Architekt riešení
$108K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v PCCW predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $107,535. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v PCCW je $64,604.

Ďalšie zdroje