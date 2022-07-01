Adresár spoločností
Passport
Passport Platy

Platy Passport sa pohybujú od $24,120 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový analytik na spodnej hranici až po $169,540 pre Ľudské zdroje na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Passport. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Dátový analytik
$24.1K
Ľudské zdroje
$170K
Marketing
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Produktový manažér
$156K
Softvérový inžinier
$45.5K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$166K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Passport predstavuje Ľudské zdroje at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $169,540. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Passport je $129,130.

Ďalšie zdroje

