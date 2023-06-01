Adresár spoločností
Paradigm Health
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Paradigm Health, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Our mission is to create equitable access to clinical trials for any patient, anywhere.

    Paradigm Health is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. We aim to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster.

    paradigm.inc
    Webstránka
    2021
    Rok založenia
    104
    Počet zamestnancov
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Paradigm Health

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • Square
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje