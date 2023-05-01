Adresár spoločností
Panorays
    Panorays is a fast-growing SaaS-based platform that provides third-party security risk management software. It offers a comprehensive solution that manages the entire process from inherent to residual risk, remediation, and ongoing monitoring. The platform combines automated security questionnaires with external attack surface evaluations and business context to provide organizations with a rapid and accurate view of supplier cyber risk. It is the only platform that automates, accelerates, and scales customers' third-party security evaluation and management process, resulting in efficient and effective risk remediation.

    https://panorays.com
    2016
    126
    $10M-$50M
