Pagaya
  • Platy
  • Produktový manažér

  • Všetky platy Produktový manažér

Pagaya Produktový manažér Platy

Mediánový Produktový manažér kompenzačný balík in Israel v Pagaya dosahuje ₪420K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Pagaya. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/7/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Pagaya
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Celkom za rok
$125K
Úroveň
-
Základný plat
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
3 Roky
Roky skúseností
3 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Pagaya?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Produktový manažér v Pagaya in Israel predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu ₪558,408. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Pagaya pre pozíciu Produktový manažér in Israel je ₪419,662.

Ďalšie zdroje

