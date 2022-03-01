Adresár spoločností
Onex
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Onex Platy

Platy Onex sa pohybujú od $12,158 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $170,145 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Onex. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $12.2K
Business analytik
$123K
IT špecialista
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Marketing
$88.2K
Produktový dizajnér
$136K
Produktový manažér
$110K
Predaj
$121K
Architekt riešení
$170K
Technický programový manažér
$21.3K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Onex predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $170,145. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Onex je $110,223.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Onex

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Uber
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/onex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.