OneSpan
OneSpan Platy

Platy OneSpan sa pohybujú od $74,304 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $114,192 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov OneSpan. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/28/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $74.3K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$114K
Architekt riešení
$114K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v OneSpan predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $114,192. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v OneSpan je $113,776.

