Adresár spoločností
OneSpace
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti OneSpace, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    OneSpace is the only platform designed to help brands achieve the perfect digital shelf.By combining the industry’s largest database of consumer search insights with proprietary performance monitoring tools and on-demand content optimization services, we enable brands to respond to market changes and execute product page updates with unrivaled speed and scale.Since 2012, our solution has been an operational cornerstone for the world’s largest online retailers, including Instacart, Jet.com, Office Depot, Chewy, Lowe’s, Overstock and more. Today, it’s being used to power e-commerce operations for some of the world’s most successful brands.With an executive team that brings e-commerce and search leadership experience from Nestle, New Balance, Frito Lay, Absolut, Nike and more, OneSpace is uniquely positioned to help your brand solve even the most difficult product content problems.

    http://www.onespace.com
    Webstránka
    2010
    Rok založenia
    260
    Počet zamestnancov
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre OneSpace

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • InMobi
    • Biomeme
    • Sidecar
    • Hypergiant
    • Catalyte
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje