onepoint
onepoint Platy

Platy onepoint sa pohybujú od $25,099 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Dátový vedec na spodnej hranici až po $51,761 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov onepoint. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/28/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $47.6K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
$25.1K
Manažérsky konzultant
$48.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Produktový manažér
$51.8K
Predaj
$50.3K
Architekt riešení
$47.7K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v onepoint predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $51,761. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v onepoint je $47,982.

Ďalšie zdroje

