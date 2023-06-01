Adresár Spoločností
Omega Therapeutics
Pracujete tu? Nárokujte si svoju spoločnosť
Top poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o Omega Therapeutics, čo by mohlo byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy na pohovor, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra, atď).
    • O nás

    Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that uses epigenetics to control gene expression and correct the root cause of diseases. Its platform includes modular and programmable mRNA medicines and Omega Epigenomic Controllers that target specific epigenomic loci within genomic domains. The company is developing a pipeline of candidates to treat oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. Omega Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    omegatherapeutics.com
    Webstránka
    2017
    Rok založenia
    79
    # Zamestnancov
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do svojej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete podrobný rozpis kompenzačných detailov e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená reCAPTCHA a spoločnosťou Google Pravidlá ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky služby platia.

    Odporúčané ponuky práce

      Nenašli sa žiadne odporúčané ponuky práce pre Omega Therapeutics

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Roblox
    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje