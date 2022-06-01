Adresár spoločností
Norwegian Cruise Line
Platy Norwegian Cruise Line sa pohybujú od $78,400 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Finančný analytik na spodnej hranici až po $142,035 pre Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Norwegian Cruise Line. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/28/2025

Finančný analytik
$78.4K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$142K
Softvérový inžinier
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Norwegian Cruise Line predstavuje Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $142,035. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Norwegian Cruise Line je $79,600.

Ďalšie zdroje

