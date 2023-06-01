Adresár spoločností
Nirvana Insurance
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Nirvana Insurance Platy

Platy Nirvana Insurance sa pohybujú od $90,450 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $238,375 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Nirvana Insurance. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $238K
Recruiter
$181K
Predaj
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Nirvana Insurance predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $238,375. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Nirvana Insurance je $181,300.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Nirvana Insurance

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Spotify
  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nirvana-insurance/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.