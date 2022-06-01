Adresár spoločností
Nintex
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Nintex Platy

Platy Nintex sa pohybujú od $52,380 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva in Malaysia na spodnej hranici až po $199,000 pre Marketing in United States na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Nintex. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Zákaznícky servis
$117K
Dátový analytik
$54K
IT špecialista
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Marketing
$199K
Produktový manažér
$177K
Softvérový inžinier
$86.3K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$52.4K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Nintex predstavuje Marketing at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $199,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Nintex je $86,255.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Nintex

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Xoriant
  • Chargebee
  • 3Pillar Global
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nintex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.