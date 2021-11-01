Adresár spoločností
Ninja Van
Ninja Van Platy

Platy Ninja Van sa pohybujú od $25,831 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový dizajnér na spodnej hranici až po $145,972 pre Korporátny rozvoj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Ninja Van. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Business analytik
$44K
Korporátny rozvoj
$146K
Marketing
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produktový dizajnér
$25.8K
Produktový manažér
$41.1K
Softvérový inžinier
$40K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Ninja Van predstavuje Korporátny rozvoj at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $145,972. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Ninja Van je $42,544.

Ďalšie zdroje

