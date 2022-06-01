Adresár spoločností
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ Platy

Platy NielsenIQ sa pohybujú od $15,060 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $393,838 pre Predaj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov NielsenIQ. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $15.1K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový vedec
Median $132K
Produktový manažér
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Architekt riešení
Median $24.3K
Obchodný rozvoj
$95.8K
Zákaznícky servis
$24.4K
Úspech zákazníka
$72.8K
Dátový analytik
$21.8K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$154K
IT špecialista
$101K
Manažérsky konzultant
$97.5K
Marketing
$75.3K
Produktový dizajnér
$147K
Programový manažér
$56.6K
Projektový manažér
$101K
Predaj
$394K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$52K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$152K
Technický programový manažér
$56.9K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v NielsenIQ predstavuje Predaj at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $393,838. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v NielsenIQ je $95,787.

