Adresár spoločností
Newgen Software
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Newgen Software Platy

Platy Newgen Software sa pohybujú od $8,425 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Produktový dizajnér na spodnej hranici až po $30,571 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Newgen Software. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/16/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Softvérový inžinier
Median $12.6K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Obchodný analytik
$16K
Dátový vedec
$13.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Produktový dizajnér
$8.4K
Produktový manažér
$30.6K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at Newgen Software is Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $30,571. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Newgen Software is $13,824.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Newgen Software

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje