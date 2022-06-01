Adresár spoločností
Newfold Digital
Newfold Digital Platy

Platy Newfold Digital sa pohybujú od $19,127 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $171,353 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Newfold Digital. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/16/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $19.1K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Softvérový inžinier zabezpečenia kvality (QA)

Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $50.8K
Dátový analytik
$83.3K

Informačný technológ (IT)
$109K
Produktový manažér
$55.9K
Projektový manažér
$53.8K
Predaj
$63.7K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$132K
Architekt riešení
$171K
Často kladené otázky

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Newfold Digital je Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $171,353. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Newfold Digital je $63,700.

