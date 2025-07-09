Adresár spoločností
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

New Jersey Institute of Technology Platy

Platy New Jersey Institute of Technology sa pohybujú od $31,044 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $135,320 pre Manažér programov na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov New Jersey Institute of Technology. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/16/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Softvérový inžinier
Median $83.2K
Administratívny asistent
$31K
Dátový analytik
$42.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Manažér programov
$135K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at New Jersey Institute of Technology is Manažér programov at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at New Jersey Institute of Technology is $62,816.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre New Jersey Institute of Technology

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje