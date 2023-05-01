Adresár spoločností
New Fortress Energy
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    Webstránka
    2014
    Rok založenia
    671
    Počet zamestnancov
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

