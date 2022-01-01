Adresár spoločností
Nelnet
Nelnet Platy

Platy Nelnet sa pohybujú od $60,000 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre IT špecialista na spodnej hranici až po $146,000 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Nelnet. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/27/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $103K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Architekt riešení
Median $146K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
IT špecialista
Median $60K
Produktový dizajnér
$90.7K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$119K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Nelnet predstavuje Architekt riešení s ročnou celkovou odmenou $146,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Nelnet je $96,576.

Ďalšie zdroje

