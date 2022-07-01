Adresár spoločností
Nearpod
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
Hlavné poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o spoločnosti Nearpod, čo môže byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy k pohovoru, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra atď).
    • O spoločnosti

    Nearpod offers an interactive, instructional platform that merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom. Nearpod is a device-agnostic platform that engages students with activities such as Virtual Reality, PhET simulations and Desmos, and features more than 8,500 ready-to-run interactive lessons and videos created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian. In 2019, Nearpod acquired Flocabulary, a learning platform that engages students in academically rigorous K-12 curriculum while promoting literacy through hip-hop videos. Together, Nearpod and Flocabulary reach educators in the 100 largest school districts in the US. In 2018, Nearpod was named EdTech Digest’s Company of the Year.

    http://www.nearpod.com
    Webstránka
    2012
    Rok založenia
    450
    Počet zamestnancov
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Nearpod

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Toptal
    • DealerOn
    • Index Exchange
    • Housecall Pro
    • Juniper Square
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje