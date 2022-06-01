Adresár spoločností
National Inventors Hall of Fame
National Inventors Hall of Fame Platy

Mediánový plat National Inventors Hall of Fame je $83,300 pre Softvérový inžinier . Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov National Inventors Hall of Fame. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/22/2025

Softvérový inžinier
$83.3K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v National Inventors Hall of Fame predstavuje Softvérový inžinier at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $83,300. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v National Inventors Hall of Fame je $83,300.

Ďalšie zdroje

