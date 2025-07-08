Adresár spoločností
Mosaic Wellness Platy

Platy Mosaic Wellness sa pohybujú od $23,199 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $55,720 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Mosaic Wellness. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/23/2025

Šéf kancelárie
$37.9K
Softvérový inžinier
$23.2K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$55.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Mosaic Wellness predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $55,720. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Mosaic Wellness je $37,868.

