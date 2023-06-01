Adresár spoločností
Mint Eco Car Wash
    O spoločnosti

    Mint Eco is an environmentally friendly car wash company in Palm Beach County, FL, with a vision to revolutionize the car wash industry. They offer efficient car washing services, detailing services, and a relaxing atmosphere for customers to wait in. The company challenges traditional constraints of the industry and aims to do business better in every way. They prioritize relationships with customers, employees, investors, the community, and the environment, and focus on developing good processes that produce quality results.

    https://mintecocarwash.com
    Webstránka
    2019
    Rok založenia
    126
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Ďalšie zdroje