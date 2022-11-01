Adresár spoločností
MI-GSO
MI-GSO Platy

Platy MI-GSO sa pohybujú od $35,491 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $145,725 pre Manažér obchodných operácií na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov MI-GSO. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/24/2025

Manažér obchodných operácií
$146K
Dátový analytik
$70.4K
Manažérsky konzultant
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Projektový manažér
$60.3K
Softvérový inžinier
$35.5K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v MI-GSO predstavuje Manažér obchodných operácií at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $145,725. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v MI-GSO je $60,328.

