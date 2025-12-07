Adresár spoločností
Meituan
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Produktový manažér

  • Všetky platy Produktový manažér

Meituan Produktový manažér Platy

Mediánový Produktový manažér kompenzačný balík in China v Meituan dosahuje CN¥495K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Meituan. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/7/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
Meituan
Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
Celkom za rok
$69.4K
Úroveň
L7
Základný plat
$48.3K
Stock (/yr)
$6.9K
Bonus
$14.1K
Roky v spoločnosti
4 Roky
Roky skúseností
4 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v Meituan?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
PridaťPridať platPridať odmeňovanie

Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovať údajeZobraziť voľné pozície
Platy stážistov

Prispieť

Získajte overené platy do vašej schránky

Prihláste sa na odber overených Produktový manažér ponúk.Dostanete rozpis detailov kompenzácie e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

Táto stránka je chránená pomocou reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky používania sa uplatňujú.

Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Produktový manažér v Meituan in China predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu CN¥1,508,606. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Meituan pre pozíciu Produktový manažér in China je CN¥521,451.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Meituan

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Amadeus
  • Checkfront
  • Alpaca
  • Click Travel
  • EAB
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/meituan/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.