M&T Bank
M&T Bank Platy

Platy M&T Bank sa pohybujú od $50,250 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Obchodný rozvoj na spodnej hranici až po $293,028 pre Technický programový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov M&T Bank. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/23/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Software Engineer I $104K
Software Engineer II $162K
Software Engineer III $155K

Backend softvérový inžinier

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

IT špecialista
Median $98.2K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
Median $80K

Business analytik
$64.7K
Obchodný rozvoj
$50.3K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$278K
Dátový vedec
$97.5K
Finančný analytik
$75.4K
Produktový dizajnér
$98.3K
Produktový manažér
$169K
Projektový manažér
$106K
Recruiter
$126K
Technický programový manažér
$293K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v M&T Bank predstavuje Technický programový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $293,028. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v M&T Bank je $103,924.

