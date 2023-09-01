Adresár spoločností
Maltego Technologies Platy

Platy Maltego Technologies sa pohybujú od $67,691 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Zákaznícky servis na spodnej hranici až po $94,021 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Maltego Technologies. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/23/2025

Zákaznícky servis
$67.7K
Produktový manažér
$94K
Softvérový inžinier
$79K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Maltego Technologies predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $94,021. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Maltego Technologies je $79,000.

