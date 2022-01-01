Adresár spoločností
Lutron Electronics
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Lutron Electronics Platy

Platy Lutron Electronics sa pohybujú od $59,292 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $130,650 pre Produktový dizajnér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Lutron Electronics. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/9/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Softvérový inžinier
Median $107K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Obchodný analytik
$117K
Dátový vedec
$116K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Elektrotechnický inžinier
$91.8K
Hardvérový inžinier
$97.7K
Marketing
$59.7K
Strojný inžinier
$112K
Produktový dizajnér
$131K
Predaj
$59.3K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

The highest paying role reported at Lutron Electronics is Produktový dizajnér at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lutron Electronics is $106,500.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Lutron Electronics

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • SkySpecs
  • Cox Enterprises
  • Crestron
  • Molex
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje