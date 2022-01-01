Adresár spoločností
lululemon Platy

Platy lululemon sa pohybujú od $39,800 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $341,700 pre Manažér softvérového inžinierstva na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov lululemon. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/26/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Dátový inžinier

Produktový manažér
Median $108K
Projektový manažér
Median $86.9K

Dátový analytik
Median $80.2K
Dátový vedec
Median $82.2K
Architekt riešení
Median $144K
Business analytik
$89.6K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$180K
Finančný analytik
$72K
IT špecialista
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Marketingové operácie
$60.5K
Produktový dizajnér
$101K
Programový manažér
$181K
Recruiter
$66.5K
Predaj
$39.8K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$342K
Technický programový manažér
$151K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v lululemon predstavuje Manažér softvérového inžinierstva at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $341,700. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v lululemon je $97,234.

