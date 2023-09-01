Adresár spoločností
Lenta
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Lenta Platy

Platy Lenta sa pohybujú od $14,349 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $106,449 pre Manažér dátovej vedy na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Lenta. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Business analytik
$14.3K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$106K
Produktový manažér
$32.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Softvérový inžinier
$99.2K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Lenta predstavuje Manažér dátovej vedy at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $106,449. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Lenta je $65,904.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Lenta

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Flipkart
  • PayPal
  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lenta/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.