Adresár spoločností
Kohler
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Kohler Platy

Platy Kohler sa pohybujú od $58,800 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Programový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $170,850 pre Technický programový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Kohler. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $80K
Mechanický inžinier
Median $94.8K
Business analytik
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Dátový vedec
$115K
Produktový dizajnér
$164K
Produktový manažér
$139K
Programový manažér
$58.8K
Architekt riešení
$144K
Technický programový manažér
$171K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Kohler predstavuje Technický programový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $170,850. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Kohler je $114,570.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Kohler

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kohler/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.