Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris Platy

Platy Kodak Alaris sa pohybujú od $62,685 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Hardvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $120,600 pre Regulačné záležitosti na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Kodak Alaris. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/25/2025

Hardvérový inžinier
$62.7K
Mechanický inžinier
$84.6K
Regulačné záležitosti
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Softvérový inžinier
Median $100K
Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Kodak Alaris predstavuje Regulačné záležitosti at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $120,600. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Kodak Alaris je $92,288.

